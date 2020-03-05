New 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander: offers more for less Staff Reporter WOEMA Khomas

Following in the wake of Mitsubishi Motors landmark year with its fantastic 2019 sales in a shrinking market, the 2020 Outlander is the third of various new model launches for the company in the first quarter of the new year.

Originally launched in southern Africa in September 2003, the new Outlander now has a fresh, modern and stylish look, many new features and a host of visual improvements all over. However, local sales executives are still unable to confirm exactly when the new Outlander will be available in Namibian showrooms.

This 7-seater family SUV comes standard with a high level of equipment, powerful 2.4-litre petrol engine and an automatic 6-step CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) offering a highly satisfying sensation of “shifting gears”.

The new Outlander also boasts Mitsubishi Motors’ unique S-AWC (Super All-wheel Control) offering dynamic handling and providing ultimate safety for the driver and passengers.

“Our third new model for the year after the introduction of the 2020 Mitsubishi ASX and exhilarating all-new 1.5-litre petrol turbo-charged Eclipse Cross now has a similar, more attractive and stylish appearance front and back as well as a variety of improvements to the interior, including a host of new interior features such as electric lumbar support and seat warmers for the front seats as well as an Electric Park Brake with Auto-Hold,” said Nic Campbell, General Manager of Mitsubishi Motors South Africa (MMSA).

“Most of the changes can be found inside while the latest version of the Outlander offers a redesigned Dynamic Shield front with a new front bumper and radiator grille, a new look for its alloy wheels and a new rear bumper.

Outside

With its distinctive redesigned front grille, new-look alloy wheels and stylish shape, the Outlander’s contemporary overall design speaks of style and practicality, offering outstanding comfort for families in the urban environment as well as on the open road and out in nature.

The changes to the 2020 model are much more than a fresh and attractive new look – it offers adventure-minded buyers great value for money at a lower price.

Seen from the front, the bold new grille has a modern edge, complementing the new front bumper which distinguishes the new model from its predecessor. From the side the new alloy wheels offer another visual change, while the new rear bumper highlights the crisp and stylish design of the latest Outlander.

The electric tailgate, which automatically opens and closes at the touch of a button, is just one of the many convenience features that are part of the Outlander’s DNA, making loading and unloading of luggage or shopping bags so much easier.

Interior

Boasting seven seats and designed for versatility and flexibility, the roomy interior offers a new feature in the rear – new storage space for the tonneau cover behind the 3rd row of passenger seats when it is not in use.

The driver also benefits from advanced features such as the new Electric Parking Brake with Auto-Hold – a very handy feature on inclines, especially in tight parking spots.

Built for comfort and convenience, the Outlander also comes fully equipped with Climate Control and a new Smartphone-link Display Audio (SDA), which includes Bluetooth and Handsfree Voice Control integrated into the Multi-function Leather Steering Wheel.

The SDA boasts a new 8” WVGA full-colour display with touch controls as well as USB power supply for your mobile phone. The system also has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with extra features to mirror your smart device. With this feature you can get directions, make and receive calls, send and receive messages and listen to your favourite downloaded music.

- Mitsubishi Motors SA

