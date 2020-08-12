  • August 12th, 2020



New board of directors appointed at Namcor…Tim Ekandjo makes another cut

Minister of Public Enterprises, Leon Jooste has confirmed the appointment of the new board of directors for the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor). The board appointments were made in line with Section 9 of the Public Enterprises Governance Act and their term is effective from 10 August 2020 to 9 August 2023, constituting a three-year tenure. 

The new Namcor board is comprised of Jennifer Comalie (chairperson), Timoteus Ekandjo (vice-chairperson), Engelhardt Kongoro, Florentia Amuenje, Onni-Ndangi Iithete, Selma Shimutwikeni and Tresia //Gowases.  
In his introductory address to the new Namcor directors on Monday, at the ministry’s offices, Jooste encouraged the new members to do their utmost best to fulfil their fiduciary responsibilities and provide strategic leadership to the corporation. 


