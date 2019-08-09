New-born baby found at Walvis dumpsite

WALVIS BAY – The Namibian police in Erongo are investigating a case of murder and concealment of birth following the discovery of the corpse of a new-born baby boy at the Walvis Bay dumping site on Wednesday morning.

According to the crime coordinator of the Namibian police in Erongo, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, municipal workers found the baby wrapped in a brown towel and placed in a white plastic bag while sorting garbage at the dumping site.

A preliminary investigation, according to Iikuyu, indicates that a suspect gave birth to a full-term baby boy and dumped it afterwards.

The baby was taken to the Walvis Bay state hospital where it was declared dead. It is not known at this stage whether the baby was alive during birth.

Iikuyu said a post-mortem would be conducted this week to determine the exact cause of death.

In the meantime the police are requesting any family members or members of the public who know of anyone that was pregnant or gave birth, but cannot account for her baby, to please contact Detective Inspector Selma Shangula on 0816678020 or Warrant Officer Karipi on 0812962322.

2019-08-09 07:35:31 8 hours ago