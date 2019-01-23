New communications and stakeholder engagement manager at GIPF

WINDHOEK - The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has confirmed the recent appointment of Morna Ikosa as its new Communications and Stakeholder Engagement manager.

Ikosa is an accredited Chartered Public Relations Practitioner, holds a Master’s degree in Public Relations Management, a post graduate qualification in the Management Development Programme (MDP), a certificate in Digital Marketing from the University of Stellenbosch and a post graduate certificate in Telecommunications Policy Regulations Management from the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

She recently completed a certificate in Transformational Leadership with the African Leadership Institute in Namibia. Her experience in the public relations and marketing spans over ten years with particular success in influencing decisions on stakeholder engagement, reputation management, brand management, crisis management, strategic management/planning and research. At GIPF she looks to invest the skills, experience and expertise she has garnered over the years to enhance the Fund’s stakeholder engagement strategy and champion various initiatives geared to ensuring that GIPF continuously provides the highest quality of service offerings to its valued stakeholders.

“We welcome Ms Ikosa on board and we trust that she will make valuable contribution to the Fund and to all the stakeholders,” said Amos Kambonde, GIPF’s Acting General Manager for Marketing and Stakeholder Engagement.

2019-01-23 09:32:15 19 hours ago