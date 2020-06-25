New Renault Megane R.S. 300 TROPHY makes life more exhilarating Staff Reporter WOEMA Khomas

The New Megane R.S. 300 TROPHY is the ultimate fusion of exceptional design and heart-racing performance. And, while not yet in stock at Namibian dealers, the trophy version can be ordered locally with an estimated delivery time of about two weeks.

The Trophy versions are renowned for their thoroughbred efficiency combining performance and accuracy, and the newest Renault Megane R.S. 300 TROPHY certainly lives up to this legacy. Those with the ‘need for speed’ can look forward to an all-round performance car that combines everyday driveability with even sharper on-track performance.

Aside from its undeniably good looks, the TROPHY offers a multitude of enhanced Renault Sport features, namely:

On the exterior, the R.S. 300 Trophy boasts exclusive side panel Trophy insignia, a distinctive Sport front bumper with F1 blade, a specific Rear Diffuser, an intelligent central exhaust pipe and unique Jerez Triple Tone 19” wheels.

The interior presents another step into the R.S. world with its signature Recaro seats, finished in Alcantara, with racy red top-stitching on the upholstery.

Other R.S. specific design cues within the cockpit include the Alcantara steering wheel, the Zamac Aluminium gear lever knob, and handbrake gaiter.

Offered with the choice of a manual or dual-clutch EDC gearbox, and equipped with a more powerful version of the 1.8 litre turbo engine, the output is intensified to 300hp (221kW) thanks to superior upgrades to the turbo i.e. its ceramic ball bearing turbo and intelligent exhaust pipe with Dual sound valve system.

The R.S. driving experience is further enhanced through advanced and engaging technology such as the R.S. Monitor and Race Mode, for an “augmented” driving experience.

Bi-material brakes with Red Brembo callipers not only add to the overall aesthetics but also allow for guaranteed optimum braking performance.

Plus, the best in class Cup chassis boasts stiffer suspension with a Torsen mechanical limited slip differential, enabling better cornering and traction, for a more thrilling drive.

The R.S. Trophy also boasts upper segment features like 4CONTROL technology. This four-wheel steering system delivers outstanding agility through tight turns and impressive cornering stability at higher speeds.

Intelligent technology comes standard -

The multitude of equipment onboard include features such as Dual Zone Climate Control, cruise control with speed limiter, Renault hands-free card, and automatic lights and wipers, so driving comfort and safety come standard too.

The New Megane R.S. 300 TROPHY model is the crème de la crème of Renault Sport, with limited units available worldwide, making it an exclusive vehicle to own.

The phenomenal Megane R.S.TROPHY model is now 15 years old, with the first edition having launched in 2005, only 9 months after the release of the first Megane II R.S.

Each new version has been an ode to the Renault Sport world with technical prowess extraordinaire.

The New Megane R.S. 300 TROPHY certainly doesn’t disappoint, proudly upholding the R.S. legacy. Drawing upon decades of Renault’s Formula 1 expertise and racing innovation, Renault Sport has yet again created perfection.

Sports car enthusiasts can look forward to even greater performance and a sportier design as the New Renault Megane R.S. 300 TROPHY boosts the Renault Sport line-up by extending the family of Trophy versions deployed since the first generation of Mégane R.S.

