New Senior Legal Collections branch manager at Bank Windhoek

WINDHOEK - Bank Windhoek has confirmed the appointment of Anton De Wit as its Senior Legal Collections Manager effective, 1 February 2019.

In 1997, after he completed his Law Degree at the University of Potchefstroom in South Africa, De Wit started his banking career in 1999 as Bank Windhoek’s Legal Collections Officer at the Legal Collections Branch in Windhoek. Later the same year, he went on and completed his articles and was admitted as a Legal Practitioner in the High Court of Namibia.

In 2005, De Wit was promoted to Assistant Manager of Legal Collections Branch until his recent appointment.

De Wit’s role will be to manage and lead the legal Collections Branch and be responsible for making decisions regarding aspects such as: Compliance with legislation; Institution of Legal Action; Provision for Bad Debts; Settlement proposal; Co-Ordination of legal collection actions/legal processes; Negotiation with legal representatives for branches and customers; Responsible for successfully negotiating and resolving relevant issues with legal representatives, branches and customers.

“De Wit gained over 20 years experience in the Legal and Collections environment and brings to this position wealth of knowledge in this specific field which will make him a great asset towards the Legal Collections Branch. Bank Windhoek is thrilled to have him among us and wish him all the best in his new role,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Credit, Anton Smit.

2019-03-06 10:59:33 26 days ago