New suspect implicated in Westlane robbery

The State will trace and add a new suspect to the list of men, accused of armed robbery at the Westlane Lifestyle Centre in Windhoek, nearly three years ago.

In November 2017, the Namibian police arrested South African nationals: Lucas Ndlovu (39), Mthokozisi Kubeka (30), Vincent Martin Khumalo (44) and Vusi David (40) – and Zimbabweans: Shane Moyo (26) and Sibusiso Mguni (35) in connection to the robbery at the shopping centre.

During court proceedings yesterday, State prosecutor Menencia Hinda informed the court the State has to trace and add a new suspect to the case before the matter can proceed for trial.

“If the suspect is traced, he will first have to appear in the district court; only then can his case be transferred to our court (regional court),” said Hinda.

Hinda further added that should the accused have attained legal representation, the parties in the matter will be able to fix a date for the trial to begin.

Magistrate Justine Asino postponed the matter to 11 August for police to trace the suspect and possibly fix a trial date.

Ndlovu, Kubeka, Khumalo admitted guilt, and they were found guilty as charged by the court.

Moyo, David and Mguni have all denied guilt to the charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted murder and pointing of a firearm, as well as violations of the Immigration Control Act.

The charges emanate from an armed robbery incident that took place at Westlane shopping complex, Windhoek, on 13 November 2017. Police reports at the time stated that the group allegedly ambushed a G4S crewman at Westlane, who was busy opening cash-in-transit in to load money.

One of the suspects allegedly shot through the vehicle window and grabbed one of the G4S guards. After the ordeal, the group fled the scene in a Toyota Etios, an Audi and a Lexus with foreign plate numbers.

All vehicles have since been impounded. Upon their arrest, the group was found in possession of N$336 000 and US$6500 (N$ 109 005) – current exchange rate).

According to Ndlovu’s admission of guilt testimony, they worked with an employee from the security company and two women who worked at the shopping centre.

Ndlovu testified that he, Kubeka, Khumalo and Buthelezi arrived in Namibia from South Africa on 11 November 2017 on the invitation of a woman who resides in Windhoek to carry out the Heist. The woman also invited a G4S security guard to be part of the robbery

It was his testimony that the day before the robbery, the woman, who invited them, took him, Kubeka, Khumalo, Buthelezi and Mguni to a traditional healer in Otjomuise. The “traditional healer” allegedly bathed them in ‘muti’ for the robbery to go as planned.

After the robbery had taken place, the woman who planned the heist got a share of N$50 000, and Kubeka, Khumalo, Buthelezi and Mguni got N$35 000 each, whereas Moyo got N$50 000 of the stolen money.

The female employee at the shopping centre and the security guard from the security company each received N$50 000. All of the accused are in police custody.

Currently, there is an online petition for the release of Moyo.

So far, 763 people have signed the petition.

According to the petition, Moyo is an innocent man, detained wrongfully. Moyo was allegedly registered with the University of Namibia as a Law student at the time of his arrest.

