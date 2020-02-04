NEW - unWrap: Fashion trio scoff at fallout rumours…We can all breath now, all is good in this hood! Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

×

June Shimuoshili

Namibian perfect trio, Jay Aeron, Rumano Fabrish and Reinhard Mahalie, who have conquered the fashion world with their scintillating designs and seemingly unbreakable chemistry are still going strong despite fall out rumours feeding the rumour mill late last year.

Perhaps feeding the rumour has been the fact that they seemed to have stopped conquering the fashion world together, where they were rarely seen together in public events and their own, the Fashion Soirèe, a platform where Namibian celebrities and the fashion-loving public party in style while interacting and networking.

Before that, they have always been known around the fashion scenes as the Namibian version of Destiny’s Child, who went far and beyond to revive the fashion scene with their show-stopping fashion sense in form of style and events.

Makeup artist Aeron, who didn’t attend this year’s prestigious Sun Met event with Mahalie and Fabrish confirmed the trio is still good friends. As he shared their outfits for the event held in South Africa on his social media platforms, he told unwrap.online that nothing has changed.

“We are still very good friends. I did not attend the Sun Met because I wasn’t feeling well,” he said.

When contacted by unwrap.online on various occasions, Runamo Fabrish and Reinhard Mahalie have been unable to respond to the questions posed to them.

Jay Aeron, Rumano Fabrish and Reinhard Mahalie are well known for their boldness when it comes to embracing conforming gender-bending fashion rules in Namibia. For many social events in Namibia and abroad, they have become the must-look-out for attendees with a magical representation of transgender couture.

Photos: Instagram

#unWrap.onlineNews

2020-02-04 08:30:56 | 2 days ago