Newborn baby rape accused dad refused bail

A 26-six-year-old man, who is accused of sexually violating his two-week-old baby, was denied bail when he made his first appearance in the Gobabis Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

The father, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his daughter, was charged with a count of murder and rape for allegedly raping his two-week-old infant, who subsequently died as a result, last week. The court refused to release the father on bail, citing police investigations are still at an early stage and he is facing serious charges, which, if found guilty, will attract a lengthy jail term.

Furthermore, it would not be in the interest of the public or administration of justice for him to be released on bail. Given that investigations are still ongoing, the court postponed the matter to 22 September.

According to the Namibian police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the incident took place between Monday and Tuesday last week in Gobabis.

“It is alleged that the 26-year-old suspect took the infant to an unknown location in Gobabis, where he raped the infant,” explained Shikwambi.

The infant allegedly died later at home. Shikwambi further added that the police are still investigating the matter at hand.

2020-07-21 09:02:01 | 6 hours ago