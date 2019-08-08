Next-generation Mazda 3 launched at Novel Motor Company

The exclusive launch of the next generation Mazda 3 took place in Windhoek last week amidst great expectations and much fanfare. Launched by the Novel Motor Company, the Mazda3 is part of a long line of ground-breaking Mazda vehicles that have helped make it the best-selling Mazda in the world. Available in over 120 countries around the world, the Mazda 3 has sold over six million units since its debut in 2003 and accounts for more than 30 percent of the company’s annual sales volume.

“The next generation Mazda cars will enhance the value of the car-ownership experience. Through these products our aim is to further raise Mazda’s brand value and work towards our goal of building ever-stronger bonds with our customers,” said Meggie Mcpherson, Brand Manager for the Novel Motor Company.

The much-anticipated seventh generation Mazda 3 sets a new milestone as the first production model to lead Mazda into a bold new era. Blending beautiful design and exhilarating driving dynamics, Mazda3 was developed to inspire and create an emotional bond and deep engagement with its customers.

Prices for the new Mazda 3, which is available in both hatchback and sedan, range from around N$373 990 for the entry-level 1.5 litre model to approximately N$487 990 for the top of the range 2.0 litre Mazda 3 Astina.

“The Mazda3 is a strategic model that has driven Mazda’s growth from both a brand and business perspective. The outgoing 6th generation Mazda3 has delivered Mazda’s renowned driving pleasure to over 12 000 Southern Africa customers. Our mission is to build on this legacy and deliver a product that will exceed both customer expectations and industry standard with the next–generation Mazda3. The next generation of Mazda cars will enhance the value of the car-ownership experience,” commented Craig Roberts, Managing Director of Mazda Southern Africa.

INTERIOR DESIGN

Mazda’s design ethos continues with an all-new interior and cockpit environment that delivers a perfect fit and connectedness while driving. Inside the cabin, the new Mazda3 driver will experience improved reduction to external noise and the elegant minimalistic cabin offers reduced visual noise. The vehicle’s uncluttered cockpit has controls and switches with a consistent and unified feel that provide the driver with intuitive operation of the cabin. The centre console has been redesigned with the shift knob, new commander control and armrest moved forward, while the cupholders are repositioned to the front. This new configuration provides a more natural feeling for any driver. The new Mazda3 offers two interior colour options. First is the recognized black interior colour that emanates strength and sophistication.

TECHNOLOGY

Mazda3 is the first to introduce an all-new 8.8-inch MAZDA CONNECTTM infotainment screen supporting MZD Connect, which comes standard on all models. Also standard is an all-new 3-way layout 8-speaker sound system from the Active model, and the BOSE 12-speaker layout from the Individual model. A new leather wrapped steering wheel featuring illuminated controls and switches expresses luxurious cues.

Standard features such as the 7-inch TFT reconfigurable gauge cluster display, Bluetooth phone and audio pairing, remote keyless entry, push-button ignition, auto door lock, auto headlights & wipers, electronic parking brake, new knee air bags and two USB audio inputs, elevates the Mazda3 to premium status. Also among the long list of standard features are driver and passenger one touch windows, LED headlamps and headlamp levelling and from the Dynamic model Rear Parking Sensors and Cruise Control.

New additional features from the Individual model include the frameless auto dimming rear-view mirror, full auto air-conditioning and a 10-way power adjustable driver seat with lumbar support. The Astina model additions include rear air vents, a rear-view camera, rear combination lamps, daytime running lights and adaptive LED headlamps.



2019-08-08 07:31:04 3 days ago