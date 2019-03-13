NFA opens players’ registration and transfer window 

WINDHOEK - The Namibia Football Association (NFA) on Monday officially opened the players’ registration and transfer window within the country’s various football leagues as the Namibia Premier League (NPL) concludes the first round of matches.

The NPL and certain second division leagues are in action and the NFA has now opened the window for players’ registration, transfer and loans as clubs bolster their squad for the remainder of the 2018/2019 football season.

The players’ movement period opened on Monday, 11 March and will run until 05 April 2019 with all the paper work to be certified by the NFA Competitions Department.

The NFA secretariat advises clubs that no extension will be granted, and urged clubs to thoroughly make use of it as this is the final time to make changes. It is a requirement for every player to have a national identity number in order for him/her to be registered as it will form part of a player’s unique registration number.

Clubs are also advised to note that only players’ passes received on or before today at 12h00 will be validated in order for the player to participate in matches scheduled for the upcoming weekend, while those submitted after today will be processed for the following week’s matches. NFA By-law No.1 is applicable during the registration period, the clubs are advised.

