NFA receives paint from Neo Paints

WINDHOEK - Neo Paints on Tuesday morning handed-over 100 paint drums to the Namibia Football Association (NFA) to assist the Association and its members with football fields marking countrywide, a move that was welcomed by the NFA.

Neo Paints MD Victor Boshoff said he saw an opportunity to reach many people, as part of their celebration of 65 years of existence and support from the Namibian nation. He referred to the gesture as killing two birds with one stone, referring to the full involvement of women in football and how the gesture will reach and benefit both genders.

“The football fraternity has supported us for the longest time, and this year we thought of a way to give back, which brought us to this idea, as an opportunity to reach a lot of people, all across Namibia. With this gesture, we enrich a lot of fields across the country, just to say thank you for the support throughout the years,” Boshoff said.

NFA Secretary General Barry Rukoro expressed great gratitude towards Neo Paints for their contribution towards the community, through honouring the association with a contribution of such magnitude. He said the association has always knocked on the doors of Neo Paints, to make sure they adhere to the rules and regulations of football, that require fields to be marked.

“It is a remarkable thing that at 65 years, Neo Paints remembers our commitment, and decided to follow up with such a reward. We will share this with our membership across the country, to make sure that everyone is part of the celebration of 65 years of Neo Paints,” Rukoro stated.

Boshoff closed off by saying although both he and Rukoro will not be around in 65 years to come, he hopes those in charge will keep and grow the great bond the company and the association share.

2018-11-08 10:19:11 1 months ago