Nganate to put region on growth trajectory Staff Reporter National Khomas

×

Julia Kamarenga

The governor of the Omaheke region Pijoo Nganate during his state of the region address called for concerted efforts from service providers and all stakeholders to ensure regional development such as the provision of housing.

Rural electrification, sanitation, Covid-19 isolation facilities and housing provision are some of the many success stories that the regional governor highlighted during his maiden address.

The state of the region address was delivered under the theme ‘Growing Omaheke Through Innovation and Enhancing Her Agro-Value Chain Potential.’

Nganate called for investors from all sectors, business owners and other development partners to come on board to establish capital projects to ensure job creation and regional development.

“For the community of Omaheke to develop and for unemployment and poverty to decrease, we need to create jobs for our people. I therefore deliberately call for investors from all sectors, I call on business owners from all sectors, and all potential partners to come on board to start capital projects in the region,” he said.

In view of the pandemic, the governor said, the region has a new eight-bed prefabricated isolation facility, which makes provision for an intensive care unit.

The regional political head also indicated that the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) is in the process of expanding testing capacity in the region.

Nganate said that for effective governance and service delivery to be realised, service providers must involve the youth in defining their needs and development.

The governor has since adopted a bottom-up approach to ensure that ideas and concerns from the people at grassroots level are heard and attended to, hence the various engagement meetings his office has had and continues to conduct.

2020-07-30 09:46:06 | 1 days ago