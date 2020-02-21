Nghaamwa donates freezers, mattresses to rural school Staff Reporter National Khomas

Michael Samuel

ONAMBUTU - Onambutu Combined School in Ohangwena region recently received two freezers and 52 single mattresses from the Ohangwena governor Usko Nghaamwa yesterday.

The donation is valued at over N$20 000 and was made in his personal capacity.

The school’s principal, Ester Mbango, together with a small group of parents, took a more proactive approach to visit the regional governor earlier this year to ask for assistance in equipping their newly established hostel facility, which accommodates 55 learners.

The governor then visited the school shortly after the principal’s call for assistance to familiarise himself with the situation at the school’s hostel, where he was impressed by the parents’ efforts to donate cooking equipment to the new facility, which has now culminated in a donation of two freezers and 52 single mattresses.

Nghaamwa is well known for his passion for education and generosity in donating towards school development programmes in Ohangwena.

He recently made a similar donation this month of 26 single mattresses to the value of N$4 000 to Oshikunde Combined School.

The governor called on fellow Namibians to inherit the spirit of caring for the Namibian child, as well as make it their responsibility to ensure children are in safe hands and provided with an adequate learning environment.

“Ask yourself what you are going to do for your country or your nation,” Nghaamwa said. According to Nghaamwa, the education sector is facing many challenges and poor learners are suffering because of the prevailing problems.

He also urged schools to take care of donations. “I want to make it clear right here that those items I have donated to this school will remain the properties of Onambutu Combined School, which means those items become the properties of the Government of the Republic of Namibia,” he concluded. Mbango thanked the governor for his generosity and urged other schools to take up the responsibility of taking it upon themselves to source for assistance, rather than waiting on the Government alone for assistance.

