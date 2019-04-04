Nguvauva mourns King Kauluma

WINDHOEK- Ovambanderu Chief Kilus Munjuku III Nguvauva has joined the ranks of mourners paying homage to his ‘father-figure’ the Omukwaniilwa Immanuel Kauluma Elifas, remembering him for his “generosity and wise counsel” during the time of trials and tribulations.

Chief Munyuku II Nguvauva (Kilus father) deputised Kauluma on the Council of Traditional Leaders since 1997 until his death in 2008 aged 84.

King Kauluma died at the Onandjokwe State Hospital in the Oshikoto Region last week Tuesday at the age of 86.

President Hage Geingob has since accorded King Kauluma a State funeral and he will be buried at the royal family cemetery at Olukonda village near the Palace in Oshikoto Region next Saturday (13 April 2019).

“I personally had a privilege of enjoying his (King Kauluma) paternal friendship, a friendship that started with my late father (Chief Munyuku II Nguvauva),” Munjuku III Nguvauva said yesterday.

He said the Aandonga and the people of Namibia have lost a leader who was a bearer of peace, unity and prosperity for the people of Namibia.

“The humanity, devotion and inspiration of Omukwaniilwa Immanuel Kauluma Elifas and his concern for the welfare of his people and the Namibian House at large is worthy of emulation by us the future generation,” Munjuku III Nguvauva said.

He said himself and his community joins the Namibian nation and all the people of goodwill in expressing their condolences to the Royal Family and the Aandonga people on this ‘monumental loss’.

Munjuku III Nguvauva says during King Kauluma’s leadership of the Council of Traditional Leaders, a close relationship developed between all traditional leaders in Namibia and “we remember him with great warmth.”

2019-04-04 08:27:23 3 hours ago