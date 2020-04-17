  • April 19th, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ National \ Nguvauva suggests vernacular info on income grant

Nguvauva suggests vernacular info on income grant

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa   National   Khomas
1,333
0

Share on social media


The Ovambanderu Traditional Authority chief Kilus Munyuku III Nguvauva has lamented the absence of vernacular languages on cellular text messages for the application process of the N$750 emergency income grant (EIG) intended to mitigate the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Coronavirus has caused a crisis for the world’s economy and pended the social order. In response, the Namibian government last week enacted a fiscal and monetary stimulus package to counteract the disruptions caused by the coronavirus.
To fill the pockets of those affected by the virus, an estimated 739 000 income-starved Namibians will receive a once-off N$750 payment. The payments, according to treasury, were scheduled to start on Tuesday.

To qualify for the grant, one must be in the age bracket between 18 to 59 and lost their jobs or income in part or full in the informal sector of the economy as a result of the pandemic.
Also, the grant is for those who are unemployed, taking into consideration the effects of Covid-19 and related public health protective measures have weakened the means of support and subsistence income.
Nguvauva says the absence of the vernacular languages in the text will mean many could be left out in the grant being rolled out.

“In fact, the majority of my people here where I am do not even bother to take part in this exercise. They are saying they don’t understand the process since it is in English,” explained the former deputy works minister.
“What I want is for these massages to be translated into our vernaculars so that everyone can partake; ATMs do that – why can’t it be the same with this process,” said Nguvauva.

To benefit from the once-off EIG, a person is required to have or made use of an active cell phone number and a valid Namibian ID number. Applicants are expected to SMS “EIG” to 141222 to start the registration process, or dial *141*222#. 
After the approval of the application by the ministry of finance, applicants will receive a token from the bank they have selected in the application process. The money will be sent to them via e-wallet, easy-wallet, blue-wallet or account number, depending on selection.     


Kuzeeko Tjitemisa
2020-04-17 11:42:48 | 1 days ago
Home \ National \ Nguvauva suggests vernacular info on income grant - New Era Live

1 Comments

  1. User
    Mary Marshal

    I am so Happy to be writing this article in here, i am here to explore blogs forum about the wonderful and most safe cure for HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS . I was positive to the deadly Virus called HERPES and i lost hope completely because i was rejected even by my closet friends. i searched online to know and inquire about cure for HERPES and i saw Dr EDES testimony online on how he was cured so many persons from Herpes Disease. so i decided to contact the great herbalist because i know that nature has the power to heal everything. i contacted him to know how he can help me and he told me never to worry that he will help me with the natural herbs from God! after 2 days of contacting him, he told me that the cure has been ready and he sent it to me via FEDEX or DHL and it got to me after 4 days! i used the medicine as he instructed me (MORNING and EVENING) and i was cured! its really like a dream but i'm so happy! that's the reason i decided to also add more comment of Him so that more people can be saved just like me! and if you need his help,contact his Email: (dredeshome@gmail.com) you can contact him on whatsapp +2348151937428 BLOG https://dredesherbal.webs.com He also cure the below listed sickness; (1) HERPES, (2) DIABETES, (3) HIV&AIDS, (4) URINARY TRACT INFECTION, (5) HEPATITIS B, (6) IMPOTENCE, (7) BARENESS/INFERTILITY (8) DIARRHEA (9) ASTHMA...

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds