Ngwangwama set to become NWR MD Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) acting managing director Matthias Ngwangwama is set to be unveiled as the substantive head after line minister Pohamba Shifeta gave his blessings for his appointment.

Ngwangwama, who is the Chief Officer: Strategy and Projects at NWR, will take over from Zelna Hengari whose contract ended in July last year.

During her five year term at the parastatal, Hengari was credited for having turned the hospitality company into a self sustaining entity that no longer gobbles up state money through bailouts and heavy subsidies.

NWR from the period 2015 to 2017 recorded a combined revenue of N$679 million.

This was despite the subdued state of the economy that has resulted in many SOEs underperforming. Hengari said during the 2015/16 financial year, NWR earned revenue of N$300 million, while in 2016/17 it made N$379 million.

At the time, Hengari said the revenue was used to clear all NWR’s historical debts, which included tax liability of over N$33 million in 2015. “Since then, NWR has not begged the government for bailouts to pay salaries,” Hengari said.

She extended thanks to the new board that was appointed in March 2016, saying it has brought significant changes. “Thus, NWR is doing exceptionally well compared to before.”

Ngwangwama who also served the parastatal Chief Financial Officer for five years has a PhD in Business Management and Administration from the University of Stellenbosch (Business School).

He has worked in diverse sectors within the Namibian economy, such as postal services, finance, youth development services and now tourism.



2020-02-26 07:11:46 | 15 hours ago