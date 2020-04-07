NHE pledges N$200 000 to fight corona Staff Reporter Business Khomas

The National Housing Enterprise (NHE) has responded to the call for action to assist the nation towards combating the spread of Covid-19 in the country by allocating N$200 000 to the cause. Half of the funds will be used to provide protective gear and precautionary Covid-19 amenities to Namibian police and the Namibia Defence Force while the remaining N$100 000 will go to the Covid-19 National Disaster Fund as established by the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

“Success can only be achieved with collaboration and commitment to support government’s efforts through purpose and care. As a Namibian corporate entity, we have an obligation to join in the nation’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and have allocated N$200 000 towards this cause,” said NHE spokesperson Eric Libongani.

He explained that the NHE pledge would go towards the supply and delivery of protective gear such as facemasks, disposable gloves and hand sanitisers.

Said Libongani: “NHE takes cognisance of the need to protect the first line of defence against Covid-19 and thus, we have joined hands as a commitment to support and strengthen our country’s efforts in fighting this pandemic and its impact while ensuring the safety of our men and women in uniforms.”

He continued that NHE fully understands the incredible pressure that government is under and appreciates that the Ministry of Health and Social Services has already targeted high priority areas that require funding.

“NHE commends and appreciates government efforts to address the crisis by strengthening Namibia’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. We at NHE encourage all Namibians to adhere to the government’s 21-day lockdown directives. Let’s remain safe, strong and focused during this time,” Libongani encouraged.

