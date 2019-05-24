Nickey Iyambo will remain a symbol of Namibia’s greatness 

McHenry Venaani

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has learned with great sadness about the passing of former Vice President Dr Nickey Iyambo. In the same breath, we wish to pay tribute to the significant role he played in Namibia before and after independence.

Apart from the many portfolios he has served in government over the past decades, Dr Iyambo was Namibia’s first Minister of Health and Social Services and shall forever remain a symbol of Namibia’s greatness and joins the many influential who struggled and triumphed, amid immense challenges.

Dr Iyambo was a remarkable leader, who dedicated his entire life to the betterment of his country and its people, without fear or favour. He served people with dignity and humility.

We lost Dr Iyambo, but his legacy lives on. His death means Namibia is deprived of an extraordinary leader who cared for others with great determination.

I remember Dr Iyambo as a great thinker and a leader who was forever cool-headed amidst turmoil.

Let us not only mourn in sadness but celebrate his life. Let us acknowledge that he ran his race and finished it with distinction.

The PDM wishes the family and his loved ones God’s comfort and strength during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

* McHenry Venaani is leader of the official opposition

2019-05-24 09:42:11 11 hours ago