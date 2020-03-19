Nigerian arrested at border with N$250 000

A 47-year-old Nigerian man was arrested in connection with R250 000 found in his possession at Noordoewer border post last week. He was arrested during a routine search after which the undeclared amount was found on him.

The suspect was expected to appear in court on Monday.

A 23-year-old man was also arrested while two other suspects are at large after an armed robbery at NamPost at Ongha settlement on Saturday morning.

“It is alleged that three males held a 27-year-old female, who was alone on duty, at gunpoint and stole N$199 000 in cash as well as a Huawei P10 cellphone,” read the weekly crime report issued by Namibian police. After the 23-year-old arrested-an amount of N$60 985 05 was recovered from him suspect. Police investigations continue.

In an unrelated matter, an 11-year-old girl was sexually violated by an adult, Angolan male while on her way back from school at Okapya village. The girl is a grade four pupil from Ehangano Primary School. The incident happened on Friday around 15h00.

“It is further alleged that the suspect chased the victim, caught up with her and pulled her into a half-constructed building nearby where he forced her onto the ground and raped her.

The suspect was arrested and police investigations continue,” read the report.

Police in Windhoek opened a case of inquest after a 10-year boy drowned in Goreangab Dam while trying to retrieve his shoe, which fell in the water on Sunday. The incident happed at 13h00 near Goreangab informal settlement.

The deceased, Vezemboue Tjihenuna, was with two friends who later ran back home and informed the parents about the incident. The body was retrieved from the dam.



