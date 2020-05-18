Niikondo named acting Nust vice chancellor Albertina Nakale National Khomas

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) Council has appointed Andrew Niikondo as acting vice chancellor, effective 19 May.

The decision was taken at the university council meeting held on Thursday. Niikondo, who is the current deputy vice chancellor for academic in the department of academic affairs and research, takes over from vice chancellor for administration and finance Morné du Toit, who has been acting in the vice chancellor position since the departure of the long-serving Tjama Tjivikua.

Niikondo’s appointment follows the expiry of the acting term of Du Toit today. Niikondo is expected to serve for a period of six months, or until the position is substantially filled, whichever date is earlier. Nust acting spokesperson Jordaania Andima said it is envisaged that the recruitment of the vice chancellor will be concluded in the second half of the year.

“The council is confident that Niikondo will lead the university to the best of his abilities, particularly during this difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic,” she noted.

Niikondo holds a National Diploma in Public Management, obtained at the Polytechnic of Namibia in 1995, a B-Tech Degree in Public Management from Technikon South Africa (TSA) in 1999, a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the University of the Western Cape in 2002, and a Doctoral Degree in Public Administration from the University of Namibia in 2008. He served in the executive committee of the university for a period of nine years, first as vice rector for academic affairs and research from 2011 until 2018 and thereafter as deputy vice chancellor for academic, since 2018 to date.

Furthermore, Andima stated, it is council’s wish to see the institution flourish and to continue creatively meeting the needs of students, society and the economy through multiple pathways for excellent education, research, innovation and collaborations with the stakeholders. “Council is therefore calling on all Nust staff members, stakeholders and the wider community to pledge their support to Niikondo’s leadership during this transition period.

Council is thankful for Mr Du Toit’s leadership over the past six months at the helm of Nust, a responsibility that the current council entrusted him with, as well as, for the previous period of acting. Council wishes him all the best as he returns to his substantive position of deputy vice chancellor for finance and administration,” she said.

2020-05-18 09:36:12 | 3 days ago