Ninety One appoints Eino Emvula as MD for Namibia and Africa Staff Reporter Business Khomas

Ninety One, formerly Investec Asset Management, has confirmed the appointment of Eino Emvula as managing director for Namibia and the rest of Africa, outside South Africa.

Emvula will join Ninety One from Namibia Asset Management (NAM), where he was CEO and now replaces former Investec Asset Management CEO, James Hatuikulipi, who has been implicated in the multi-million dollar Fishrot scandal and is currently in jail awaiting the outcome of trial.

During the past decade, Emvula has been described as being instrumental in growing NAM into the second largest third-party asset manager in the country after Ninety One.

Emvula is a highly respected Namibian business leader with 17 years’ experience in investment analysis and portfolio management within southern Africa, nine of which he spent in managing NAM, an NSX-listed financial services company. Emvula was a founding director of the Namibia Savings and Investment Association and is currently the deputy chairperson.

Commenting on his appointment, Emvula said: “I am excited to be joining Ninety One at such a critical time in the development of its brand and its business on the African continent. The opportunity to join a globally integrated business was one I could not let pass, and I look forward to contributing my experience and ideas as part of this dynamic organisation.”

Thabo Khojane, managing director of Ninety One South Africa, added: “We take great pride in our African heritage, and with that, our role as a partner to asset owners across the continent. Eino will lead our efforts not just in Namibia, but also across Botswana, Angola and Nigeria. He has the qualifications, passion and vision to take our African business into the future.”

Emvula holds a Master’s Degree in Financial Management from the University of Cape Town, a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Planning from the University of the Free State, a Postgraduate Certificate in Investment Analysis and Portfolio Management from the University of South Africa and a Bachelor Degree of Commerce from the University of Namibia.

He will officially start his new role on 1 February 2021 while Gwyneth Rukoro will continue to lead Ninety One in Namibia as acting managing director.

Ninety One is an independent, active global asset manager dedicated to delivering compelling outcomes for its clients, managing more than N$2.54 trillion in assets as at the end of June this year.

Established in South Africa in 1991, as Investec Asset Management, the firm started offering domestic investments in an emerging market. In 2020, almost three decades of organic growth later, the firm demerged from the Investec Group and became Ninety One. Now, the firm offers distinctive active strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives to institutions, advisors and individual investors around the world.

2020-08-11 11:42:55 | 1 days ago