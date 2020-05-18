NIP gets massive donation Emmency Nuukala National Khomas

Shot in the arm… The Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) last week received a much-needed donation of N$4.8 million from the Social Security Commission. The money will be used to procure reagents and other necessities to help scale up the country’s Covid-19 testing capability. “The SSC donation to the NIP signifies its commitment in the fight to curb the spread of this virus,” said NIP board chairperson Bryan Eiseb. SSC CEO Milka Mungunda said they have decided to reach out to the NIP as they are playing an important role in the fight against Covid-19. In the photo, Eiseb receives a cheque of N$4.8 million from Mungunda.

Photo: Emmency Nuukala

2020-05-18 09:34:10 | 3 days ago