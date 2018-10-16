Nkurenkuru, DBN to enter into PPP

NKURENKURU - The Nkurenkuru Town Council is awaiting for the attorney general’s approval to enable it to enter into a private-public partnership (PPP) with the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) to service 333 residential plots for the eventual construction of housing units.

The town’s CEO Petrus Sindimba told New Era in an interview that DBN has already committed funds for the project to service 333 erven. Sindimba says they are just waiting for the attorney general to approve the PPP and then they will start with procedures that will lead to the servicing of the erven.

“Council recently approved the agreement and following procedures the council forwarded it to our line ministry, Ministry of Urban and Rural Development to be forwarded to the AG to be scrutinised and for approval and once that happens it will make way for us to sign that agreement with DBN,” Sindimba said.

Nkurenkuru will avail unserviced land and DBN will provide funds to service this land by putting up services like water, roads, electricity, sewer and pump stations and after servicing this land, DBN and Nkurenkuru will sell the plots and share the profit after DBN has subtracted its development cost. Of the profit Nkurenkuru will get 70 percent while DBN will get 30 percent.

“It’s a full extension that we have planned to service through this agreement – it will be done on Nkurenkuru Extension 6. We want it fully serviced and we are looking at 333 plots,” he said.

Nkurenkuru has a high demand for serviced land especially after it became the regional capital of Kavango West. Institutions are coming to the town but the town is unable to offer them land where they can establish themselves. “People who are coming to work here need serviced land to build on and so on but though we have vast land there are few serviced plots and the serviced ones are all given out, or not fully serviced, and you know towns are encouraged by government to enter into PPP agreements to deliver services to our people, which is what pushed us to opt for an agreement like this one. And according to DBN, once council receives the approval, they will start with the procurement process which will lead to appointing a contractor to begin,” he stated.

2018-10-16 09:20:10 2 months ago