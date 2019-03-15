No honour among thieves as robbers turn against thug

WINDHOEK - A well-known notorious robber whose video is trending on social media after he was last week severely beaten by fellow criminals is yet to make up his mind on whether to open a police case against his own or not - says the police.

Namibian Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said Maveipi Andima has to decide whether to lay criminal charges or not.

Andima who was admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) this week and could not speak has since been moved to the wards. Andima had both his arms broken as a result of the assault. Kanguatjivi said Andima has to make up his mind whether he will open a case or not. However, Kanguatjivi said the state has yet to open a skeleton docket to get information.

“There is no cooperation from Andima. He can speak but says he can’t recall what happened. Andima said he has to decide whether to open a case or not,” stated Kanguatjivi.

According to police crime report issued this week, Andima, a wanted suspect in a case of robbery in Windhoek – was on Saturday at unknown time and place allegedly kidnapped, assaulted and stabbed with knives by a group of fellow criminals.

Andima was allegedly kidnapped and locked in the boot of a white seven-seater vehicle and was later found dropped somewhere at Otjomuise area in a critical condition. The victim was taken to Katutura hospital for treatment. In a video, Andima is seen lying semi-conscious covered in blood and has a deep cut on the shoulder. “This is happening in Namibia if you don’t see other gangsters madala,” states an onlooker in a video before someone suggests an ambulance should be called for the victim to be taken to hospital.

In one of the other videos circulating, one of the assailants could be heard saying: “I am missing my chain. I’m looking for my chain.”

Andima has been described as one of the top gangsters in Katutura, the police say. Andima is known to be rough and tough and would turn against his fellow gang members. Police says he has been involved in criminals’ activities since the age 12. It is alleged Andima is a bank card snatcher, a robber, and have been involved in crimes such as theft out of motor vehicle and house break ins.



