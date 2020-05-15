No new flashy cars for ministers

The Presidency believes a saving of up to N$200 million would be realised following an executive decision to stop the acquisition of new vehicles for ministers and public office-bearers for the next five years. In a statement yesterday, presidential spokesperson Alfredo Hengari said Geingob has also directed a cap in fuel consumption by public office-bearers. He explained the Geingob directive is part of measures to ensure deepening of effective governance, the government reform agenda and reducing expenditure during the Coronavirus pandemic. “Shortly after becoming President in 2015, President Geingob undertook a major government reform agenda in order to deal with declining government revenue as a consequence of an unprecedented global economic downturn, falling commodity prices and exchange rate fluctuations,” Hengari said.

He said the recurrent drought over the past five years have severely affected the fiscal position of government. The Presidency said by constantly directing government offices, ministries and agencies to do more with less, major savings across the government system have been achieved over the past five years, including the travel and subsistence allowance, which he said has been cut by 62%.

Moreover, he said, Geingob has ensured greater transparency in government procurement by cancelling the inflated Hosea Kutako International Airport tender and calling for an investigation into the Neckartal Dam construction project. As a consequence, Hengari said scarce government resources (41% of the national budget) have been directed to social sectors, including health, housing and increments for the old-age pension grant by over 100%, and the rollout of countrywide food banks that have reached over 42 000 Namibians across the country.

“This bouquet of decisions has had the desired effect in the fight against poverty, with Namibia receiving praise from international organisations.”



– ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na





2020-05-15 10:15:18 | 1 days ago