No visas required for permanent residents

WINDHOEK - The Office of the Ombudsman has re-assured Namibian permanent residence permit (PRP) holders that they do not need to obtain re-entry visas, unless it is required by the country they are visiting.

The ombudsman issued the notice since it is “inundated” with complaints and enquiries on a regular basis from Namibian PRP holders about requirements to be in possession of a re-entry visa as well as the renewal of the said visa, at a cost to the permit holder every two years.

It further said that in instances where countries require a re-entry visa it serves as a guarantee that the individual will and is allowed to return to Namibia after their visit.

“In such a case, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration will on request of the PRP holder issue such a visa on payment of the prescribed fees,” the notice reads.

It is further stated that the ministry will further inform all ports of entry to avoid any inconveniences.



2019-08-16 07:44:27 15 hours ago