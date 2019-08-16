No visas required for permanent residents
WINDHOEK - The Office of the Ombudsman has re-assured Namibian permanent residence permit (PRP) holders that they do not need to obtain re-entry visas, unless it is required by the country they are visiting.
The ombudsman issued the notice since it is “inundated” with complaints and enquiries on a regular basis from Namibian PRP holders about requirements to be in possession of a re-entry visa as well as the renewal of the said visa, at a cost to the permit holder every two years.
It further said that in instances where countries require a re-entry visa it serves as a guarantee that the individual will and is allowed to return to Namibia after their visit.
“In such a case, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration will on request of the PRP holder issue such a visa on payment of the prescribed fees,” the notice reads.
It is further stated that the ministry will further inform all ports of entry to avoid any inconveniences.
Staff Reporter
2019-08-16 07:44:27 15 hours ago