Nored cuts off power to defaulting offices

ONGWEDIVA – Nored has cut off power to at least two offices and Ongwediva Junior Secondary School and is threatening to cut off power at other schools if payment is not done.

The Oshana Education Directorate owes the electricity utility N$1.7 million altogether.

Offices that are affected are the Ongwediva Teacher’s Resource Centre and the Onamutayi circuit office, which have been without electricity since last week Tuesday.

The deputy director of education in Oshana, Gerhard Ndafenongo, confirmed the power cuts.

Ndafenongo said besides the three affected institutions the power utility is threatening to cut off more schools if payment is not made.

Ndafenongo said money has been requested to settle the outstanding debts.

“We requested for funds and once it has been transferred the affected offices will be connected,” said Ndafenongo.

New Era learnt that this is not the first time the region is experiencing power cuts due to non-payment.

According to sources, the Ongwediva Junior Secondary School alone owes Nored at least N$107 000.

Sources say the debt of Ongwediva Junior Secondary School is believed to have accrued from the lengthy time the school has been under construction.

Due to no electricity the school is unable to carry out its daily operations.

The school cannot print out activities for learners and neither use electronic teaching aids such at the overhead projector.

In addition, payments at school and preparations of financial statements have also been halted as the school has moved to a digitalised system.

In exception of the few that are still stuck to the manual manner of compiling lesson plans, teachers who digitalise their lesson plans have also been affected.

In August, Nored also cut off power to the Ohangwena Education Directorate offices at Eenhana due to non-payment.

The region owed the power utility N$1.8 million.

