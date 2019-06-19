Northern round for Kapana Cook-Off sets bar high

WINDHOEK - The northern preliminary round of the Nedbank National Kapana Cook-Off took place on Saturday at the Game Centre, in front of the Nedbank branch in Oshakati. Nedbank, in partnership with Meatma, Pick n Pay, Namibia Chefs Association (NamChefs) and Bakpro were on site to see which contestants would make it through to the final round of the competition.

Almost 140 entries were received for the northern round. The first round kicked off with the challenge to prepare salsa, the widely loved side, which accompanies and rounds off an authentic Namibian kapana dish. The best salsa entrants progressed to the second round and were challenged to prepare their own kapana braai. The competition was tough among the talented entrees from the north. The judges had a daunting task to deliver judgement, as the tastes and flavours were indeed exceptionally high in kapana standards.

Following the judging round, the top four finalists from the northern round who are designated to compete in the finals in Ongwediva in August, were announced. Congratulations to Emiliana Shoombe, Samaria Apulile, Kanyoloo Matheus and Delila Shabaka for their outstanding performance in the preliminary northern round.

The much-anticipated northern preliminary round was a resounding success. With the first preliminary round done and dusted, Nedbank, MeatMa, Pick n Pay and Bakpro look forward to the next round taking place in Windhoek. Nedbank has reminded all kapana vendors, cooking enthusiasts who would like to take part in the competition, to prepare for the competition’s preliminary dates, which are Central - Windhoek: June 29; Coastal – Walvis Bay: July 13; Eastern - Gobabis: July 27; and Ongwediva: August 24. Entry forms for the Nedbank National Kapana Cook-Off are available at all Nedbank Namibia branches countrywide.

“A big thank you to the overwhelming support of the entrants and the community at large in the northern round, you have set the bar high for the subsequent regions,” De Klerk concluded.



