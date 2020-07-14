Nossobville community finally gets land Staff Reporter National Khomas

Julia Kamarenga

The office of the Kalahari constituency in the Omaheke region last week donated 500 bags of cement and a 10 000-litre water tank to the Nossobville Development Committee, which has succeeded in getting unserviced land for at least 250 households. Speaking at the event, regional governor Pijoo Nganate applauded the constituency councillor for being proactive and in touch with his community and their needs. For years, the community of Nossobville has been demanding land from the Gobabis municipality and the constant demands paid off after the council provided a piece of land to at least 250 households. The Kalahari constituency councillor, Ignatius Kariseb, made the announcement, saying the municipal council has agreed to allocate un-serviced land to the committee once the club is registered as a legal entity. Kariseb further said that the registered club would sign an agreement with the municipal council to affirm that the beneficiaries will clear the allocated land.

Gobabis municipality CEO Ignatius Thudinyane confirmed that indeed after several consultations, council decided to avail land after attending to some loose ends.

He further urged all citizens of the town to make use of opportunities and seek audience for consultations to ensure amicable solutions.

“This is long overdue, and I applaud my constituency councillor for the effort of fighting for the needs of his people,” said Johannes Hoveka, a resident of Nossobville.

“I have four children and we live in a three-bedroom house, I will surely push my older children to join this club and be a part of this movement so they can develop themselves.”

Chairperson of the housing committee, Uakii Kazapua said that priority would be given to first homeowners just to make sure that opportunity is shared equally.

Furthermore, residents are urged to engage authorities instead of taking law in their own hands by erecting structures unprocedurally.

2020-07-14 09:33:01 | 19 hours ago