NPL gives back through Buy-a-Brick initiative

WINDHOEK– The Namibian Premier League (NPL) yesterday handed over an amount of N$51,147.53 to the Buy-a-Brick initiative. The money was generated from the Standard Bank Top 8 Cup, which is also sponsored by Standard Bank.

The Buy-a-Brick initiative is aimed at addressing the plight of the approximately 500,000 no-to-low income Namibians living in informal settlements. The collected funds, which include the contribution from NPL, will be distributed to the Shack Dweller’s Federation of Namibia, which assists these communities in building houses they can call home.

Speaking at the handover, Paulus Ngolombe, the chairperson of the NPL Competitions Committee, said: “NPL is proud to make this valuable social contribution on behalf of the football-loving fans. Many Namibians, particularly football players and fans alike are faced by the challenge of housing. In the face of this overwhelming national challenge, a collective effort is necessary to stand together and succeed together.

Therefore, we implore fellow sports organizations to emulate the league’s approach of not only asking but also giving back to the communities from which we draw good support.” The donation was made possible through the support of the eight participating clubs, the public and the backing from Standard Bank as the official Top 8 tournament sponsor. As part of the tournament’s value proposition, the league committed to donate N$5 from every Standard Bank Top 8 Cup match ticket purchased by football fans towards the social cause. Through this action, the NPL demonstrates its returning patronage towards this progressive drive that seeks alternative building methods that would low-cost housing.

Speaking on the partnership, Magreth Mengo, Standard Bank’s Head of Marketing and Communication said: “We are really humbled by the NPL’s gesture which is in support of the neediest members of our society. It is heartening to note that the NPL has thought it wise to support Standard Bank’s Buy-a-Brick campaign.”

She added: “The ultimate objective is of course to help our government address the acute housing needs in Namibia and therefore the more organisations come on board in support of this initiative, the faster we will be able to address the plight of our less fortunate people in society.”

The undertaking will continue for the second and third editions of the Top 8 tournament, which comprises premier league teams ending in the top 8 log positions in the MTC Premiership.

2019-08-01 07:29:47 8 hours ago