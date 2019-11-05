NQA steps up efforts to tackle fake credentials Albertina Nakale National Khomas

WINDHOEK - The Namibia Qualifications Authority (NQA) says there has been an increase of fraudulent qualifications over the years.

According to the NQA annual report, during 2018 alone, the regulatory body recorded 10 cases of qualification fraud.

One case was successfully dealt with in the local courts and this has been attributed to the swift action and effective collaboration with the Namibian police.

Investigations into the rest of the qualification fraud cases are ongoing.

The NQA has now intensified its efforts to curb such illegal practices by collaborating and networking with other quality assurance agencies, including the Southern Africa Development Qualifications Verification Network and the African Qualifications Verification Network.

These organisations were established with the primary purpose of eliminating qualification fraud within Sadc and the entire continent. In addition, the NQA has also introduced a fraud hotline in its quest to combat qualification fraud.

The purpose of the hotline is to make it easier for members of the public to anonymously report suspected qualification fraud cases without fear or favour.

The NQA promised to continue engaging stakeholders in order to clarify their roles and procedures they need to follow.

It also say it will hold at least one capacity building workshop in the next financial year as part of strengthening the engagement efforts.

“We will continue in this effort, which will ultimately lead to improved customer service,” stated the report.

2019-11-05 07:13:53 | 4 hours ago