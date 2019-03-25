NSFAF launches disability students’ funding 

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) has launched a funding programme for students with disabilities.

The Acting Chief Executive of NSFAF, Kennedy Kandume said “The effort has been made to assist this group of Namibians with resources as additional aid towards successful graduation.” Kandume says this is the second time the fund is participating by assisting students with disabilities. The fund is in partnership with the Office of the Vice President through the Department of Disability Affairs. Deputy Minister of Disability Affairs, Alexia Manombe-Ncube said the mission is to improve the quality of life through enhancing the dignity, wellbeing and empowerment of persons with disabilities. “This shall be done by enabling them to achieve the essentials of life that is, equality, full participation, independence and self-determination through ensuring the following prerequisites: recognition of rights, prevention of causes, rehabilitation, support and universal accessibility.”

Manombe-Ncube assures that the initiative is meant to ensure that persons with disability complete their tertiary education and thereafter participate fully in the job market. Aina Mwaala, a hearing-impaired student at the International University of Management (IUM), testified at the launch she has been wondering who would support her financially but now she is glad that NSFAF has given her great support to study with no difficulties in spite of her condition. “The grant caters for various support such as brail material, wheelchairs and other equipment that will aid individuals to undertake their studies with ease and student can receive co-funding from NSFAF and Student with Disability Grant Programme (SWDGP). The funding portion from NSFAF is offered in the form of a loan which covers the cost of tuition and non-tuition while the funding portion from SWDGP is a grant that covers the cost of tuition as well as non-tuition,” said Kandume.

