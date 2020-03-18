NSSU Kavango East branch aiming for the stars Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

×

Maurice Kambukwe

Namibia Schools Sport Union (NSSU) Kavango East regional chairperson, Chris

Shindendere, wants the region to be counted amongst the best on the local sports scene and become one of the foremost providers of world-class athletes for the country. Speaking to New Era Sport from his base in Rundu yesterday, Shindendere who was elected Kavango East regional chairperson last November, shared his vision for the region and the heights he plans to take the region’s sports to in the near future.

“I recently attended a workshop in Otjiwarongo, where various sport issues were discussed at great length and that workshop prompted the idea of us as a region to revive other codes such as rugby, basketball and hockey. So far in the region, the only sports that actively played at schools are football, netball and athletics. At regional level, we have already started engaging various stakeholders to try and introduce sports like rugby and basketball and hopefully hockey,” said Shindendere.

“After independence, the Kavango region before it was divided into two regions had one of the strongest rugby school teams in the country but in the last couple of years, we have been falling behind in that regard.”

Shindendere added that top of his priorities is to encourage learners who participate in sport around the region and create more platforms for them to showcase their talents.-

“We want to keep learners in the region as busy as possible in order to ensure that the youth remain on course and with a vision. At times we see these children using alcohol or drug substances and that affects their talents. So it’s our duty to ensure we have more sporting activities lined up for them to help shy away from all social ills,” he further said.

Shindendere said financial challenges have not been easy to navigate past but with the assistance of parents through N$2.00 donations, they have been able to organise and partake in a few competitions within the region.

-mkambukwe@nepc.com.na

2020-03-18 13:24:00 | 10 hours ago