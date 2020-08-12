NTA to host another junior tourney next month Maurice Kambukwe Sports Khomas

After hosting a string of successful tournaments since the return of contact sports, Namibia Tennis Association (NTA) will again be back with another exciting junior tournament next month.

The upcoming tournament is penciled for 18-19 September in Windhoek, and NTA’s chairperson of the junior tennis committee, Santie van der Walt, has indicated that the tournament will be different from the ones they hosted in previous months.

She said the tourney will help players who wish to compete in upcoming international competitions but need a competitive platform where they can accumulate points that allow them to partake in those respective competitions.

“This tournament is fully funded by Trustco – it’s a tournament that allows players aged 14 and under. It’s a special tournament that will help local players get ranking points on a continental level. It’s a very different competition that is hosted once a year and gives opportunity to young players that are keen on being rated amongst the continent’s best. It’s one of the best tournaments in the country and I urge all interested participants to enter for the competition,” she said, adding that she hopes the tournament will attract a lot of participants.

Interested participants can enter the competition by applying through the association’s email address at nta@iway.na.

