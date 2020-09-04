Nudo against reopening of schools Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

The National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) says it is opposed to the idea of resuming face-to-face learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry of education yesterday made another U-turn on the reopening of schools that was set for this Monday, opting to re-open schools in phases following concerns of rising positive infections.

The ministry in a joint statement with the Namibia National Teachers Union (Nantu) said grade 7, 8 and 9 will open on Monday in all regions, with the exception of Khomas the epicentre. The said grades the ministry said will re-open on 14 September in the Khomas region.

Likewise, grade 4, 5 and 6 will re-open for the rest of the country including Khomas on 14 September. As of 21 September, the ministry said pre-primary, grade 0 to grade 3 will resume.

“We are perplexed by the manner in which the education ministry is playing with the lives of innocent children,” said party secretary general Josef Kauandenge.

By late yesterday, the country recorded 238 new Covid-19 cases, 29 recoveries and four deaths. The cumulative confirmed cases in the country now stand at 8 082.

“We must put it on record that the decision by the ministry of education to re-open schools in this climate of uncertainty and spike in Covid-19 cases is ill thought, irrational and at best immature to say the least,” Kauandenge said.

