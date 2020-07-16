Nudo launches own Fishrot probe

The National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) has deployed itss investigators to determine the veracity of details emerging from one of Namibia’s biggest corruption scandals, dubbed Fishrot.

It says it does not believe in the version that the Swapo Party did not directly benefit from the Fishrot scandal as was presented to the nation by Swapo leader President Hage Geingob on Sunday.

“The party is currently busy with its own investigations, compiling [and] assessing the briefing of the Swapo president and employing our legal expertise to be able to pronounce ourselves… We don’t want to rush without a proper investigation,” Nudo’s national secretary Elia Kandjii said at a media briefing in the capital on Tuesday, which was convened to address the Fishrot saga, among other issues. He said it is premature for the party to pronounce itself on matters that are before the courts.

“We are still following the issue through the courts. Once we have done proper research and compiled all the information, the party will be able to pronounce itself within the next two weeks,” he added.

What is clear from Nudo is that in the face of evidence in mainstream media and what has been presented to the courts by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), it cannot believe Swapo’s version.

“We cannot believe that,” he said. ACC investigator Willem Olivier told the Windhoek High Court last week the N$17.5 million from state-owned Fishcor that was paid into the law firm Sisa Namandje and Company’s account was used to bankroll Swapo’s election campaign.

A further N$75 million was reportedly funnelled through another law firm De Klerk, Horn and Coetzee Inc to support Swapo’s political objectives.

On Sunday, Swapo distanced itself from the Fishrot monies.

“Swapo party did not get any direct contribution from whatever into its accounts. You can check the audited books,” Geingob said on Sunday.

Nudo also revealed that its official primaries for regional and local authority elections would commence on 20 July 2020 and run until 20 August.

“During this period, all Nudo members, who want to stand for nominations, are free to campaign,” Kandjii said.

He then urged aspiring Nudo candidates for the local and regional elections to abide by the party’s internal [vetting] procedures and respect their subsequent outcomes. – Nampa



