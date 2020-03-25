Nudo rallies behind presidential appointee

The National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) says the party leadership was consulted before the appointment of its president, Esther Muinjangue, as deputy health minister. Muinjangue was on Sunday named as deputy health minister by President Hage Geingob.

“What needs to be made clear is the fact that Muinjangue will not serve in any Swapo party position, neither has she left her position as Nudo president just to get the position of deputy minister,” Nudo national chairperson Elia Kandjii told journalists yesterday.

“But she has accepted to directly serve the Namibian government as a citizen of Namibia.” Kandjii said Muinjangue, who holds a PhD, was equally appointed to serve based on merit, including her educational background, adding it was the President’s discretion to appoint deputy ministers.

Kandjii explained the party will proactively advise health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula through Muinjangue on challenges in the public healthcare sector.

“It is equally important to stress the point that let us celebrate education above mediocrity. Muinjangue is not a lightweight and she has earned her doctorate; let us celebrate that for a moment first,” exclaimed Kandjii, adding nothing in Muinjangue’s character reflects she can be bought with money to abandon her party agenda and principles.

“We thought logically that by acceding to this offer, Nudo secured a platform to share its political ideology and advance its interest in the areas of the given state mandate; it is left to us to appropriately capitalise on the deal,” said Kandjii.

He said the party’s position on the land question and the genocide reparations are well known. “It will not change just because our president has been nominated to serve as deputy minister.” The party also thanked Geingob for granting Nudo an opportunity to have a direct mandate in state policy execution.

Nudo secretary general Josef Kauandenge said this is not the first time a sitting president has considered members of the opposition for deputy minister positions. – sikela@nepc.com.na



