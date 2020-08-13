Nudo youth implored to grab leadership opportunities Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

Acting Nudo youth league’s secretary Veparura Kandirikirira has urged young members in the party to step to the challenge by contesting for positions within the party to enable them to contest as councillors in upcoming elections.

He said this while briefing the media on the outcome of the party’s youth league national executive committee meeting held over the weekend that charted the league’s long awaited elective congress.

“As a wing, we are not here to wait for the elders to transfer power to us but rather we are here to build ourselves to take over,” Kandirikirira said.

He said to have youths as councillors by default, they will become members of the party National Council and central committee, which in return will strengthen party’s youth and start influencing and advocating laws that will be in their favour.

“We encourage young people to support/rally behind each other. It is our duty as young people to support each other. If we are to wait for elders to hand over power to us, then we are unfortunate, but we should rather work hard now to pave a smooth way for ourselves,” said the party’s youthful leader.

“We will hold elective congress in 2021, provided that the Covid-19 regulations will allow by that time, a congress organising committee was established to spearhead the process as a lot is to be done before the date and the venue is set,” Kandirikirira told the conference.

Also, he said the weekend meeting appointed Mariana Christof as the chairperson of the congress organising committee.

Other members he said includes, Golden Katjatoko as deputy chairperson, Kamahongo Kandjii, Uazenga Tjamuaha and Mervin Kamenje.

Additional members are Vajoo Motjavi Katjimune, Jacob Hikuama, Sabula Kauhanda, Joel Kauami, Kanguana Muatjetjeja, Tanja Kapuire and Anja Kapuire.

He said the committee is mandated to do the restructuring of branches, amendments of the constitution, formulate policy to be adopted by the national congress, all logistical organisation of the congress.

Furthermore, Kandirikirira said the meeting also resolved to do away with slate politics.

“Campaign is not yet open, the reason we appointed the organising committee, which consists of non-executive members is to ensure transparency in the process and we don’t want to own the process as a leadership,” he warned.

