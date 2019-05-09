Nudo’s parliament-bound pair promises ‘fire and fury’

WINDHOEK - National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) Utjiua Muinjangue and Josef Kauandenge who are set to join Parliament later this year have promised to bring “fire and fury” to the National Assembly.

Muinjangue, the party’s new president, and Secretary General Kauandenge are set to join the house of common on July 1 and September 11 respectively.

This follows a letter from the party yesterday to the Speaker of the National Assembly Professor Peter Katjavivi, informing him of the party’s decision to recall Asser Mbai and Meundju Jahanika as its representatives in that house.

Mbai, who has been the party president since the death of former president Kuaima Riruako, retired from active politics, while Jahanika was defeated by Kauandenge as secretary-general at the party’s congress in March this year.

“We have consulted wide and far amongst the party membership over the past two months and we have resolved to recall our two MPs from Parliament at our leadership meeting held on 3 May in Windhoek,” reads the hand-delivered letter to Katjavivi yesterday signed by Kauandenge.

“Our reason being simple that when both MPs went to Parliament they went there as both president and secretary general, however after the congress there is a new president and a new secretary general who must occupy those seats in parliament,” further reads the letter.

According to the letter, Mbai’s last working day in Parliament will be on the 30th of June while Jahanika last working day will be 11 September this year.

When asked what will happen to his position as the City of Windhoek councillor, Kauandenge said by law he is required to give a month notice to vacate the position.

When asked what party supporters should expect from the new pair, Kauandenge simply said: “Fire and fury”.

“As new MPs, we will try in the few remaining months to bring content and character to the National Assembly. In that we will revitalize the Nudo brand by being a party that is issues driven, we will breathe in new life in our parliament chamber by tackling issues of bread and butter, and bring back the voice of Nudo in Parliament,” he said.

Regrettably, Kauandenge said Nudo presence in Parliament become muted over the years and now is the time for the party to shine.

Mbai’s phone yesterday went unanswered while that of Jahanika was off. Katjavivi said he has not seen the letter and will only be available to comment once he sees it.





2019-05-09 09:17:52 9 hours ago