Nujoma donates to Covid-19 response Staff Reporter National Khomas

Founding President Sam Nujoma last week donated food parcels and face masks with a combined value of N$40 000 to the government as part of the country's fight against Covid-19. The donation was handed over by Nujoma's senior special assistant Paul Shipale to Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila last week Thursday. The donation included food parcels to the tune of N$35 500 and face masks valued at N$5 000. Nujoma through Shipale urged the nation and development partners to continue to play a major role in terms of financial, material and moral support in the fight against the pandemic. He also used the opportunity to appeal to all Namibians to abide by the measures put in place and adhere to the regulations set up by the government to fight the disease. "We are aware that our government has established a multi-sectoral national coordination mechanism and asked all stakeholders such as the private health sector, the business community and individuals in terms of cash and in-kind support in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic," Nujoma said.

2020-05-07 09:45:31 | 15 hours ago