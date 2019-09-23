Nujoma encourages young people to read and write

Mashazi Mahoto

WINDHOEK – Founding President Sam Nujoma has encouraged the youth to inculcate within themselves a culture of reading and writing.

Being busy cannot be a plausible excuse not to write and read by the country’s youth, Nujoma, the country’s president between 1990 and 2005, said at a book launch last week.

“We should develop a culture of reading and writing. Often people hide behind being busy for not writing about their experiences,” he noted.

Nujoma launched the book, titled Hakuna Matata, last week in Windhoek.

Hakuna Matata is authored by Professor Peter Mokua Nyarang’o who holds an MBChB (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery), MMEd (Master in Medicine in Surgery), MPH (Master of Public Health).

Nyarong’o is founding dean of Unam’ School of Medicine at the Hage Geingob campus in Windhoek.

The book talks about the journey and growth of Salimo, a young Kenyan who went on to become a mature medical professional capable of leading world-class medical institutions. Hakuna Matata roughly translates to “there are no troubles” in Swahili.

The book highlights the birth of the Kenyan nation at independence from colonialism in 1963 - moving from a one-party state to a multi-party democracy that it is today.

In this setting, the life journey of Salimo bounces along professional and political adolescence, as well as close relationships with international friends and the people he serves. Collectively, they leave a lasting imprint and shape his future life.

In the book, the people, the nation and the profession, all are at the mercy of the ruling class that is shameless in the orgy of violence, political intrigue and corruption. The story straddles the political lives of the founding president of Kenya, Jomo Kenyatta, and his often-violent regime through the political turmoil and corrupt regime of President Daniel Arap Moi.

However, the people and its youth are not cowed but marched on stoically, always expecting a better future of which they are as much a product of but also its architect.

2019-09-23 07:35:30 15 hours ago