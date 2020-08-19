Nujoma foundation, Kambwa assist mother of triplets Nuusita Ashipala National Khomas

ONGWEDIVA - The Sam Nujoma Foundation in collaboration with Kambwa Trading recently donated food items and baby products, as well as N$5 000 cash to a 26-year-old mother who gave birth to triplets at the Onandjokwe Intermediate Hospital at the end of May this year.

The donation was made at Omafufu village in the Onyaanya constituency of Oshikoto. Speaking on behalf of Kambwa Trading, Megameno Iilende said the donation is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to assist those who need help.

Maria Tobias in an interview with New Era last month appealed to the nation to come to her aid as she is unemployed and has three other children to take care of.

Tobias whilst receiving the donation thanked the donors for coming to her aid.

The unemployed mother related at the time that although she was thankful for the gift of life, the financial burden of six children is hard to bear. “I would like to ask any Good Samaritan to assist us with anything that they have. Be it nappies, food or clothes. I do not work and three babies are a lot,” said Tobias at the time.

In the recent donation, Tobias was graced with food, formula milk and nappies, amongst other items.

Tobias lives with her maternal grandmother and 15 other people who are also unemployed and survive merely on the crops from the mahangu field.

