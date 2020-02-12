Nujoma lauds Moi’s peace efforts

Founding President Sam Nujoma yesterday lauded former Kenyan president the late Daniel arap Moi for helping stabilise the security situation in Namibia just after independence.

Moi was Kenya’s second president and ruled the country from 1978 until 2002, after succeeding that country’s founding president Jomo Kenyatta. Moi died last week Tuesday at age 95.

“I recall that when we attained our freedom and genuine independence, I approached the government of Kenya, on behalf of Swapo, to assist us help maintain stability in Namibia by allowing the Kenyan Blue Helmet Contingent to remain in Namibia when Untag had withdrawn,” Nujoma wrote in Moi’s condolence book at Kenya House in Windhoek yesterday.

“Then president Moi agreed and Kenya had to fund its own troops in Namibia–and that helped us to stabilise the security situation in the country,” Nujoma wrote, adding that Arap Moi thus contributed immensely to the peace, stability enjoyed today, and Namibia remains greatly indebted to him.

Kenya was one of the countries that had deployed military forces in Namibia in 1989 as part of the United Nations Transition Assistance Group (Untag) to monitor peace during the country’s first democratic elections.

When Kenyatta died in 1978, Moi succeeded him, fighting a tough political battle to secure the country from rivals.

Moi’s rise to power heralded Kenya’s final descent into a single party state, with the multi-party system crushed and critical voices tortured or jailed without trial.

A botched coup in 1982 by air force officers was a turning point, with Moi’s reaction swift and harsh, arresting or sacking dozens.

Lines were drawn and perceived enemies were mercilessly tackled, with those in the regime’s cross hairs, including cultural or rights activists such as author Ngugi wa Thiong’o or environmentalist Wangari Maathai, who later won a Nobel Peace prize. -Additional reporting by Nampa/AFP

2020-02-12 06:46:25 | 5 hours ago