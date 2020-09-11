Nujoma mourns late sister Nuusita Ashipala National Khomas

×

ONGWEDIVA – Founding President Sam Nujoma has described his late sister Sofia Asino as a pioneering veteran of the liberation struggle, a fearless fighter and a teacher.

“We are consumed with grief as we remember her life and mourn her absence, yet we are also here to celebrate a life of a fearless sister, mother, grandmother and teacher as we recall the power of her comfortable guiding moral voice,” Nujoma said in his tribute.

The late Asino, whose memorial service was held at her residence at Etilyasa in Okahao constituency on Wednesday, died from Covid-19-related complications in Windhoek in August.

She was laid to rest at Etilyasa cemetery.

Asino (83) was in Windhoek for a knee treatment when she contracted Covid-19.

Nujoma said whilst Asino was a teacher to many others – to her children and grandchildren, she was a mother, a grandmother and a ‘beloved’ sister.

He added the Nujoma and the Asino family are mourning their pillar of strength and fountain of wisdom, who fought tirelessly for the liberation of Namibia. According to Nujoma, Asino, like many others in their family, survived numerous intimidation and harassment by the apartheid security forces due to their relatedness to Nujoma, but she never wavered.

“When the white minority South African regime tried to render us invisible, she communicated to us that we are worthy to be seen and to be heard,” said Nujoma.

Nujoma said the family will always be grateful for her humility, dedication and daily prayers, citing that these were some of the qualities that embodied her life.

“As we bid our sister and mother farewell at a time of the Covid-19 pandemic, let us show our spirit of solidarity and let this pandemic deepen our resolve to overcome this challenge. Let us draw inspiration from her life. Let us honour her memory by upholding the principles she stood for,” said Nujoma.

Asino is survived by five siblings, seven children and 17 grandchildren.

- nashipala@nepc.com.na

2020-09-11 10:03:30 | 20 hours ago