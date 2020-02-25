Nujoma warns ‘habitual latecomers’

Land reform minister Utoni Nujoma has warned employees that disciplinary action will be taken against “habitual latecomers” to office and asked officials at all levels to maintain punctuality.

“It has been observed that some staff are coming late to work and leaving work before official knock off time,” Nujoma said while addressing staff last week.

“All these unbecoming behaviour must be stopped with immediate effect, and any staff member transgressing or failing to comply with the prescribed government staff rules/laws will face disciplinary action as prescribed in the Public Service Staff Rules and Code of Conduct,” Nujoma stresses.

He further urged each and every staff member to familiarise themselves with the Public Service Staff Rules and Code of Conduct and other relevant policies and regulations guiding employment in government.

Nujoma also directed all staff members to be productive and to ensure that they add value to the goals and objectives of the ministry and the government as a whole.

On a positive note, Nujoma acknowledged the role played by staff at the ministry in advancing its mandate, adding that their roles are highly appreciated and they should continue to play in contributing to the realisation of the objectives of the ministry.

“I kindly urge all of you to continue to rededicate your efforts during this year 2020, the year of introspection and beyond, to ensure that we attain success in all our operational activities and that we deliver quality, effective and efficient service to all our customers,” said the former minister of justice.

Nujoma further urged all directorates to prioritise their expenditures and effectively manage their respective budgets to fund critical and requisite government programmes that have among others, offer maximum benefits to the needy Namibian people, that there is value for money.

“Taking into account that we are in the fourth quarter of 2019/20, I want to underscore the significance of ensuring that whatever activities we are implementing must result in meaningful impact to the intended beneficiaries, namely the members of our society,” he said.

He said this is mostly important, taking into account the limited resources.

Hence, he said, optimal utilisation of resources be it financial and human capital, materials and supplies, moveable and immovable assets amongst others, must at all times be observed.

“All resources at our disposal in our various capacities must be utilised for the benefits of the government and its populace,” he stressed.

Furthermore, he said resources should be aligned, to ensure the achievement of maximum results with minimum resources, and the focus should be on priority outcomes/customer benefits/impacts as defined in the ministry’s strategic plan and in the National Development Plan 5.

– ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na

2020-02-25 07:11:30 | 4 hours ago