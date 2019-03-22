Nujoma’s inaugural speech inspired Kenyatta 

Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

WINDHOEK - Visiting Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, speaking at the 29th anniversary of Namibia’s independence yesterday, heaped praises on Namibian Founding President Sam Nujoma, saying that his inaugural speech in 1990 inspired him and other African leaders.

Kenyatta, who was a guest of honour at yesterday’s independence celebration, reflected on an extract from Nujoma’s 1990 speech which reads: “I would like to state, on this solemn and historic occasion, that our nation blazed the trail to freedom. It has risen to its feet.



As from today, we are the masters of this vast land of our ancestors. The destiny of this country is now fully in our own hands. We should, therefore, look forward to the future with confidence and hope.” Kenyatta said these words reminded him and many African leaders of the reasons behind African liberation struggles and their aspirations.

“I paid tribute to the selfless contribution of Namibia’s liberation heroes including the late Kaptein Hendrik Witbooi, the late Chief Hosea Kutako, the late Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, the late Anna Mungunda, His Excellency Hifikepunye Pohamba, and the founding father, His Excellency Sam Nujoma,” said the visiting Kenyan Head of State. He further urged African nations to strive to build and entrench peaceful, democratic and prosperous societies where their people can realise their full potential without discrimination or prejudice.

“I also called upon African leaders to pay attention to the dreams and aspirations of our young people by creating a conducive environment for them to flourish,” he said, adding that young people are the reason that our African forefathers fought for.

He further noted that in achieving socio-economic growth and development, Africa has put in place a roadmap with a view to accelerating progress towards the Africa aspired to.

“Not long ago we stood unmoved from the face of adversity and confronted the scourge of colonialism and racial discrimination with singular determination and fearlessness as we yearned to reclaim our lands, our freedoms and our rights to be the architects of our future,” he said.

Kenyatta also reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to continuing to work closely with Namibia and other countries on the continent to realise Africa’s goal of a peaceful and prosperous future.

“Borders must never be used as an excuse for us to retract back and forget the African spirit of Ubuntu that brought us our independence,” he said.

Kenya and Namibia enjoy strong and brotherly ties, with their history going back to the liberation struggle days when Kenya supported Swapo, he said.

“I am happy to note that the future of Kenya and Namibia are inextricably linked and intricately bound. Our two countries will continue to cherish our history of fraternity and togetherness in pursuit of greater unity on the African continent,” he stated.

He further expressed appreciation for Namibia’s hospitality and accommodation towards Kenyans living in Namibia.

“Namibia, you have come of age, and as your elder sibling, Kenya wishes you become a beacon of hope for the rest of Africa to admire,” Kenyatta said.

The Kenyan president is in Namibia on a state visit until 24 March. – Additional reporting by Nampa

2019-03-22 09:02:45 10 days ago