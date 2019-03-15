Nust career fair focuses on catalysing youth empowerment

Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK – The University of Science and Technology (Nust) this week hosted its annual career fair under the theme ‘Catalysing youth empowerment for the Fourth Industrial Revolution’.

Speaking to a large crowd that attended the official opening of the career fair 2019, Vice Chancellor of Nust, Prof Tjama Tjivikua, told students and learners that the future is about them as they are approaching the world’s Fourth Industrial Revolution and so they must be prepared mentally and academically.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is the fourth major industrial era since the initial Industrial Revolution of the 18th century. This fourth wave of the industrial revolution is expected to see the implementation of several emerging technologies with a high potential of disruptive effects.

Tjivikua encouraged learners to go beyond the present and to be inter-connected. “Prepare yourselves for the Fourth Industrial Revolution because the future belongs to those who prepare for it today,” he advised.

At the same event, Nust SRC president, Juno Angula also encouraged his fellow students and learners to start acting now.

“Preparing youth to excel in the Fourth Industrial Revolution requires that the business community actively participates in an ecosystem aligned across education, workforce development programs, young people and public policy. It must be a collective effort aimed at improving the potential employment outcomes for global youth,” Angula added.

Standard Bank Namibia Marketing Manager, Sindano Nekundi, who was one of the main speakers, also placed more emphasis on the theme.

“This year’s theme places great emphasis on the urgent need for young people to embrace technological advancements which have affected the demand for particular occupations and skills, such as problem solving, networking, entrepreneurship, interpersonal skills, confidence and ethical behaviour, negotiation and managing complex processes,” said Nekundi.

He strongly ensured students that now more than ever, industry demands graduates who are ready to perform and who require less on the job training.

“It is imperative that you as students acquaint yourselves with socio-economic as well as industry changes. Pay attention to critical and rare skills that may be in demand in future and try to get bursary or internships in those fields,” Nekundi added.

