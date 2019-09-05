NVF Cup announces top eight teams

WINDHOEK - The top eight volleyball clubs in this year’s Bank Windhoek Namibia Volleyball Federation (NVF) Cup hosted in Otjiwarongo over the weekend, have managed to book their places in the semi-final round.

The clubs will compete for the championship title during the NVF Cup semi-finals and finals set to take place on Saturday, 28th and Sunday, 29th September 2019, at the Dome in Swakopmund.

The Otjiwarongo contest saw teams, comprising the best two men and women’s teams from each of the participating six regional volleyball associations, compete for bragging rights.

The men’s category will see current title holders Khomas NamPol Volleyball Club (VC), Navy VC, NamPower VC and Namibia Defence Force VC compete for the category title. Revivals VC, who are the women’s category champions, will look to defend their title against teams such as Khomas NamPol VC, Happy Du VC and Deutscher Turn und Sportverein (DTS).

“Thank you Bank Windhoek for being our main sponsor of our federation. Without your generous support over the years, our national events would not have been successful. We now look forward to hosting the Bank Windhoek NVF Cup finals in the coast,” said NVF president Hillary Imbuwa.

“It has been an exciting season in this year’s Bank Windhoek NVF Cup, with more teams competing nationwide. We thank the organisers for managing the tournaments countrywide and developing the sport to grow year-on-year. Congratulations to all the teams competing in the upcoming finals and may the best teams win,” said Bank Windhoek’s public relations manager André le Roux.

2019-09-05 07:39:15 21 hours ago