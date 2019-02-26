NWR awarded leading tourism company in Namibia

WINDHOEK - Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) was yesterday presented with two Diamond Arrow awards as the leading organisation in tourism and conservation enhancement in Namibia as well as the leading tourism company in the country. The awards were received from PMR.africa.

The awards are a result of a research process whereby different companies were nominated and rated by respondents against specific attributes or criteria. NWR emerged as the overall winner within its categories and received the highest rating, which is a Diamond classification.

Zelna Hengari, NWR managing director, could not hide her excitement when she received the awards on behalf of the organisation. “Being at the helm of the largest tourism company, I am personally grateful that our efforts as an organisation are being recognised. Such accolades give the team and me every reason to continue on our current path. It is, for this reason, I am so grateful to our team who are the reason we were awarded…With the foundation, we have laid, and this being the fourth time we are being awarded, I believe that our future looks bright as a company”, concludes Hengari.

According to organisers of the annual ceremony, the awards are indicators of a company, department or institution’s competencies. PMR.africa says it wants companies to utilise the award, not as a marketing tool only, but also to thank the personnel and staff for creating the perception and reality out there that this company, department or institution is an undisputed leader in the respective industry.

“After all, there is a successful team behind each successful and highly rated company, department or institution. The awards are the culmination of a research process whereby companies and institutions are rated based on respondents’ perceptions with a strong focus on evaluating and measuring customer service and customer satisfaction,” read a PMR.africa statement.

